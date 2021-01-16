Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after buying an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 419,305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.