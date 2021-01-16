Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 14.3%

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 236,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 210,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering approximately 5,100 of area located in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Township, Ontario.

