Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) Trading 30% Higher

Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ)’s stock price traded up 30% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). 2,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the establishment, operation, and sale of shopping and entertainment centers, as well as other mixed-use projects, such as retail, office, and residential projects in Central and Eastern Europe, and India. The company was formerly known as Plaza Centers (Europe) B.V.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.