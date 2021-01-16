Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

