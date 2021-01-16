Pmeer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Pmeer Coin Trading

