Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

