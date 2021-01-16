PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Update

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF remained flat at $$48.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

