Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,228,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 804,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

