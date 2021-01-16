PressOne Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $2,192.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PressOne has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00525519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.11 or 0.04235963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016232 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official website is press.one.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

