Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.40. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 27,723 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 1,294.64%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

