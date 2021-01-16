Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares of Principal Financial have underperformed its industry in a year. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects lower annuity sales in 2020.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

