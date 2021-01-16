ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.07 and last traded at $100.02. Approximately 140,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 107,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

