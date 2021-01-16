Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $168.63 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

