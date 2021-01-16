Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,883,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $847.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

