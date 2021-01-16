Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 686,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFS opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.