Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Cap Hits $10,000.33

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded flat against the dollar. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $10,000.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00511218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.24 or 0.04175618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

VOCO is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

