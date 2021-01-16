Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

