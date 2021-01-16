Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

