Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.79

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and traded as high as $102.80. Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) shares last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 234,762 shares changing hands.

PURP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £302.20 million and a P/E ratio of 328.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

