PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.39

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.39 and traded as high as $240.00. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 379,891 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £964.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

