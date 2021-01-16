Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $12,301,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

