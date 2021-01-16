Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

PEAK opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 142.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $3,257,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.