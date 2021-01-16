Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

