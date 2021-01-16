Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of COOP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

