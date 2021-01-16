Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

PYPL opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,914 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

