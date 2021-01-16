Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $371.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,552,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.