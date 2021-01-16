Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

