Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.15.

HLT stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

