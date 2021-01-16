Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE QTWO traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 932,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,471. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

