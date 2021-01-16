Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

