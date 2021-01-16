Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

BOOT opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

