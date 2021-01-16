Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.