Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

