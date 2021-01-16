Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

VAC opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $226,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

