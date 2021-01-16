QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. QC shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 73,650 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.