Qcash (QC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $769.87 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $769.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00116234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064636 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00241337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064224 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.76 or 0.90958782 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/