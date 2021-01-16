Qcash (QC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $769.87 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $769.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044943 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00116234 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064636 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00241337 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064224 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.76 or 0.90958782 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
