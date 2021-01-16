QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.75 ($4.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

QQ traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.19). 1,146,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Insiders bought a total of 14,252 shares of company stock worth $4,401,759 over the last three months.

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.