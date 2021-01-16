Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 177,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,373. Q&K International Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

