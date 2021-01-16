QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

