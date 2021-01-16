QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $92,130.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00519526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.67 or 0.04268968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016122 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

