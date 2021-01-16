Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

