Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Update

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

