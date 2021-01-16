Rally (RLY) Price Up 170.2% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Rally has traded up 170.2% against the US dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $25.38 million and $2.43 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

