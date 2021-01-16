Rate3 Price Hits $0.0006 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $493,454.35 and $206,495.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

