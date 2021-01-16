Raymond James Boosts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $37.50

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

Canfor stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

