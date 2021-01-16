Raymond James Boosts Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$15.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.40.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$13.52 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.