Raymond James Comments on Domtar Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

