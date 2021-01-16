Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.48.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.