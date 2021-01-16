Raymond James Increases Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$0.25

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

