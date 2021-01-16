Raymond James Increases Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.75

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

TSE ERF opened at C$4.64 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$8.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.29875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

